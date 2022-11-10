SP Leader Azam Khan's Plea Dismissed, To Remain Disqualified As MLA

SAMAJWADI Party Leader Azam Khan's plea seeking a stay of his conviction in the 2019 hate speech case was rejected by Rampur District Court on Thursday. This judgement has opened the door for the Rampur by-election.

Khan had filed the plea in the Rampur district court a day ago, after the Supreme Court had directed the lower court to hear and give the judgement by Thursday, requesting his conviction to be put on hold.



The Rampur court had sentenced Khan to three years of imprisonment in the hate speech case of 2019.



Under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the veteran leader was disqualified as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Following the conviction, the Assembly secretariat has declared the Rampur Sadar seat vacant.

Principal Secretary of the UP Legislative Assembly had said that the Assembly Secretariat declared the Rampur Sadar assembly seat as vacant.