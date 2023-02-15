SP Leader Azam Khan’s Son Disqualified From UP Assembly After Conviction In 2008 Case

SAMAJWADI Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan, son of veteran party leader Azam Khan has been disqualified from the Assembly after he was convicted in a 15-year-old case. Earlier on Monday, both Azam Khan and his MLA son were sentenced to two years in jail in a 2008 case. However, a court in Moradabad granted bail to both of them.

Azam Khan and his son were found guilty of stopping a public servant from doing their job and other charges after staging a demonstration on a state roadway on January 29, 2008. the police stopped their cavalcade for checking after a December 31, 2007, attack on a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Rampur.

A senior official of the Assembly said, “Abdullah Azam Khan has been disqualified following the Moradabad court order sentencing him to two years (in jail) in a 15-year-old case. His seat has been declared vacant from February 13.”

A politician who receives a sentence of two years or more in prison can be disqualified ‘from the date of such conviction’ and further remain disqualified for another six years after serving their sentence.

Abdullah Azam Khan has been disqualified from the Assembly several times. Earlier in 2020, the Allahabad High Court rejected his election and on December 16, 2019, he was disqualified from the assembly.

The Samajwadi Party candidate from the Suar constituency filed his nomination papers in 2017, however, the court ruled that he was not eligible to contest because he was less than 25 years of age. Despite this, in the 2022 Assembly election, he once again won the election from the Suar constituency.

His father, Azam Khan was disqualified from Assembly by the court in October last year in a hate speech case and the court further sentenced him to three years in jail. Since 1980, Azam Khan had won the Rampur Sadar seat nine times.