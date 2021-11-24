Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel and held talks before the 2022 assembly polls. This meet was held by Yadav after a day of meeting Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary.

After the separate meetings, Patel said a tie-up with the SP has been “finalised” while Singh indicated that the talks have begun.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had mentioned that the Samajwadi party will not ally with a larger party ahead of the state elections.The AAP leader has met Akhilesh Yadav earlier as well but said then that his party will contest the UP elections alone.

“A strategic discussion (rannitik charcha) was held on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free and get rid of the government under which law and order collapsed," said Singh, who is the Aam Aadmi Party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

About an alliance with the SP, Singh said the discussion has just begun. “A good meaningful discussion was held. We will let you know later."

On Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav also met Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel and both apparently agreed to address joint public meetings.

"We had a discussion with Akhilesh ji and our alliance has been finalised. We are allying with parties of the same ideology and we will soon be sharing the dais," Patel said.

"There were no discussions on the number of seats during the meeting. Discussions are going on at many seats. We will have 20-25 seats," she added.

The Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Krishna Patel's daughter Anupriya Patel is already an ally of the ruling BJP. But a tie-up with the Krishna Patel faction could be seen as part of the SP efforts to divide the Kurmi votes in the crucial poll battle.

After meeting with Yadav on Tuesday, "Badhte Kadam," Chaudhary had said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with the SP leader.

Later in a tweet, the SP leader had said, "Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change)."

Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Sanjay Chauhan's Janwadi Party (Socialist) and Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal are already with the SP, campaigning to make Yadav the state's next chief minister.

