New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital. The playback singer, 74, took to Facebook to inform fans about his health and said he is "perfectly alright except the cold and fever". He also added that he will be "discharged" from the hospital in two days.

“Since 2-3 days I was having discomfort. Chest congestion which for a singer is nonsense. I also had phlegm formation, cold and fever. These three things. Otherwise, I didn’t have any problem. I did not want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get myself checked. They said it is a mild case of corona. I was asked to stay home and self-quarantine,” he said in video released on Wednesday.

The singer said that doctors told him that he can stay home but he got himself admitted to the hospital because had he stayed back, his family would have been overly concerned.

"They said I can stay home and self-quarantine myself. But I didn't want to do that. It is very tough with all the family. They are very concerned, they can't leave you alone. So, I got admitted to the hospital. All my friends are here, they are taking good care of me. I am in good hands, "he said.

