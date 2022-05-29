New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced. The early arrival of the monsoon has marked the start of the four-month rainy season which is crucial for India's farm-based economy.

Kerala has been receiving rainfall since Saturday and 10 out of the 14 weather monitoring stations in the state have received more than 2.5 mm rains, thus fulfilling the criteria for the onset of monsoon, the IMD said.

“Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Here's all you need to know about the Southwest Monsoon and why is it crucial



1. India's annual monsoon, delivers about 70 per cent of the country's rainfall, which is beneficial for the agriculture-based economy.

2. India being of the world's biggest producers and consumers of farm goods, heavily rely on monsoon rains to water almost half its farmland, which lacks irrigation.

3. A monsoon failure can force New Delhi to import more edible oils and curb exports of some agricultural produce, sending international prices higher.

4. Last month the department forecast average monsoon rains for this year, raising the prospects of higher farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

5. Farming contributes around 15% to India's $2.7 trillion economy while sustaining more than half the population of 1.3 billion.

6. Other than watering farms and recharging aquifers and reservoirs, regular rains during the monsoon season can bring relief from the searing heat.

7. Plentiful monsoon rains would boost rice output from India, the world's biggest exporter of the staple.

8. India's surprise decision to ban wheat exports had raised doubts about some curbs on the overseas sales of rice as well.

9. Government and industry officials told Reuters on Thursday that India did not plan to curb rice exports as the country has sufficient stocks and prices were stable.

How is monsoon declared?

The meteorological department declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring the consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied. It defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the season beginning in June.

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha