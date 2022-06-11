New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a weather update on Saturday, informed that the south-west monsoon has arrived in the Maharashtra capital Mumbai and other nearby areas. The weather department declared the arrival of a south-west monsoon after a night of significant thunder & lightning activity. June 11 marked the official onset date of the arrival of the South-west monsoon in Maharashtra and other areas.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Mumbai during next 3-4 hours," IMD Mumbai said.

Back on Friday, residents of Mumbai witnessed the heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season. The southern part of Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall.

The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in the state ending at 8:20 am on Saturday by the weather department's Colaba observatory stood at 61.8 mm, whereas talking about the Santa Cruz observatory, the rainfall recorded was 41.3 mm. As per IMD rainfall categorisation, this falls in the moderate rain category (15.6mm up to 64.4 mm)

Further, the IMD has said that the monsoon situation will show advancement.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian sea, Goa, some parts of south Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of South Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," the IMD forecast said.

Meanwhile, people living in Delhi are reeling under a scorching heat wave. The temperature in the national capital on Friday stood at 43 degrees celsius making it hard for people to step outside their houses. As per IMD's forecast, the temperature in Delhi will be between 43 to 41 degrees celsius till June 16. After June 16, there are chances that Delhites will witness some respite with possibilities of rain.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen