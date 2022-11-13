'Southern Pressure': Congress To Undertake 'Political Review' On EWS Quota

The development came a day after the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin, chaired an all-party meeting in Chennai, rejecting the 103rd Constitutional Amendment. (ANI)

DAYS after Congress applauded the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in general, the party signalled on Saturday night that they are reconsidering due to a strong wave of opposition from southern state leaders.

The grand old party, after the judgement of the apex court, claimed credit. The Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, said that the amendment is a result of the process initiated by the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2005–06 with the appointment of the Sinho Commission.

He said that after the appointment of the commission and consultations, the bill was ready by 2014. It took the Modi government five years to get the bill enacted.

Ramesh also asked the Modi government to clarify its stand on the caste census. He issued a statement on Saturday indicating the party's decision to review its stand on the judgement.

The senior Congress leader, Jairam, also tweeted that "lest there be any doubt about it, the Congress has always supported reservations for economically weaker sections of all communities, without in any way disturbing existing reservations" for SCs, STs, and OBCs in education and employment.

Chidambaram, who is probably a part of the group that will review the judgment, also tweeted hours after Jairam Ramesh: "I welcome the statement of AICC that the party will undertake a review of the judgement of the SC on reservation for economically weaker sections." The exclusion of SC, ST and OBC from the new reservation has caused widespread concern among the people. The reason is that, according to the Sinho Commission, SC, ST and OBC constituted 82 percent of the population below the poverty line. The poor form a class. Can the law exclude 82 percent of the poor? This is a question that must be examined objectively and dispassionately."

This development came a day after the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin, chaired an all-party meeting in Chennai, rejecting the 103rd Constitutional Amendment that provides a 10 percent quota for the citizens belonging to the general category who are economically deprived.

According to Indian Express sources, several leaders from Tamil Nadu have told the party's leadership that the party's blanket welcome for the judgement was inappropriate given that it had been in favour of reservation for EWS of all communities. Many leaders also said that the party should not have rushed to welcome the judgement by the apex court.

Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, described the decision as a setback to the century-long struggle for social justice. He also urged the like-minded organisations to unite and make the voice of social justice resound throughout the country.