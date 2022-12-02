South Korean YouTuber Has Lunch With 'Indian Heroes' Who Saved Her In Mumbai | Watch

A DAY after the Mumbai police arrested two men for allegedly harassing South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, she posted a video of having lunch with the men who saved her.

Earlier in the day, a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. The video also showed a man, identified as Atharva Tikkha, helping the content creator when the accused harassed her.

The video was shared by a Twitter user, Girish Alva. In the video, Tikkha can be seen asking the boys not to harass her.

According to the post shared by Alva, Tikkha was watching her live stream, and thus, came to rescue her.

The next day, the YouTuber posted a thank-you video with two men calling them "Indian heroes".

"Finally meeting with Indian heroes. Be my guess for the lunch today," she wrote.

She also shared a picture along with the two men and captioned, "Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street."

Earlier, while speaking to ANI about the incident, Hyojeong said, "It happened to me in another country too but at that time I could not do anything to call Police. In India, action is taken very quickly. I have been in Mumbai for over three weeks. Now, I am planning to stay longer."

"I do not want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion for showing wonderful India to other countries," she added.

The two accused were sent to one-day police custody on Thursday.

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two people -- Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh (19) and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari (20) -- on the charge of harassing the YouTuber in the Khar area of the city.

