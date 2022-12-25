South Korea Man Dies After Paraglider Fails To Open In Gujarat

IN A shocking incident, a South Korean man lost his life after falling 50 feet to the ground while he was paragliding in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, police were cited as saying by PTI.

The accident reportedly occurred at nearly 5:30 PM on Saturday at a school ground in Visatpura village near Kadi town of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Shin Byeong Moon. He died after the canopy of his paraglider failed to open properly, because of which he lost balance and fell from a height of about 50 feet, inspector Nikunj Patel of Kadi police station said.

According to the police, Moon's friend rushed him to the hospital in a semi-conscious. He later died during the treatment, said the police.

According to doctors, the man suffered a cardiac arrest due to the shock of falling, the official said.

"Shin was on a trip to Vadodara. He and his Korean friend were visiting their acquaintance, who is into paragliding, at Visatpura village near Kadi town. On Saturday evening, Shin and his Korean friend went paragliding," Patel was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The man fell from a height of around 50 feet after the canopy failed to open properly," he said.

The police have also registered a case of accidental death at Kadi police station and the victim's relatives and friends in Vadodara and the Korean Embassy were informed about the incident, he said.

A process to send his mortal remains to his home country was also underway said police.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man also died due to a fall during a paragliding expedition in the Dobhi region of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday, reported ANI.

The deceased was identified as Suraj Shah, and was a resident of Maharashtra Satara's district.

Reportedly, his safety belt gave way, when the paraglider was in the air, which plunged him to the ground.

Soon after the accident happened, the locals rushed Shah and the pilot to Kullu hospital where Shah was declared brought dead and the pilot's treatment was underway.

"A tourist died in the accident. Now the post-mortem of the mortal remain of the tourist will be conducted on Sunday. The relatives of the deceased have also been informed. Police is probing the cause of the accident and the culprit will be found in the matter," Police Officer, Gurudev said.

"A probe has been launched and a case has been registered under Sections 336 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the pilot," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)