New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Incessant heavy have battered parts of south India, causing heavy damage in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rainfall would continue in the region for the next five days, asking people to avoid going outside.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26," it tweeted.

"A cyclonic trough lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is vey likely move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during the next five day," it added.

Here's a state-wise report on the heavy rains in south India:

Tamil Nadu:

For Tamil Nadu, a yellow alert has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday and an orange alert for Thursday and Friday. It informed that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days," the IMD said.

Karnataka:

Karnataka, especially the state capital Bengaluru, has also been severely hit by rainfall. In Bengaluru, several lakes are overflowing, following which people are being evacuated from low-lying areas. NDRF teams have also been deployed to help the rescue operations.

Looking at the situation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Rs 500 crore will be released by the state government to repair roads and bridges in the state capital. "Rs 500 crore will be released for the repair of damaged roads and bridges, I have instructed immediate release of Rs 1 lakh (first instalment) to those whose houses have been fully damaged, and also to release money for those whose houses have been partially damaged," he said.

Andhra Pradesh:

In Andhra Pradesh, 34 people - including three members of rescue teams - have lost their lives while 10 are still missing, the state government said on Monday. The state government has said that each family of the deceased would be paid an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh. It also said that the kin of government employees killed in rescue operations would be paid Rs 25 lakh each and a member of the family would be given a job.

Puducherry:

Puducherry has also been hit by heavy rainfall that has caused severe damage across the union territory (UT). On Monday, Chief Minister N Rangasamy wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, briefing him about the situation in the UT.

He said after the inter-Ministerial team, deputed by the Centre to assess the damage in Puducherry and Karaikal, held discussions with him that he had sought Rs 300 crore as interim relief. He said Puducherry and Karaikal have had unprecedented rainfall and as much as 7,000 hectares of paddy fields, horticulture crop and other farm produce have been affected.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma