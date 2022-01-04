New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Jagran New Media has been engaged in making people aware of the infection and vaccines through its COVID-specific series Jagran Dialogues. The series - which is being conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, with Jagran New Media's Executive Editor Pratyush Ranjan as the host - aims to empower the people with factual and credible information about COVID-19 and the pandemic. For its efforts, the series has bagged the 'Silver Award' under the 'Best Special Project on Covid-19' category in the prestigious 'South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021'.

The South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021, presented by WAN-IFRA, received over 140 entries this year intending to "recognise South Asian publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months."

The entries were evaluated by an international panel of jury which included - Adam Tinworth, Digital Publishing Consultant, UK, Alberto Lucas López, National Geographic, Angela Robson, multi-award-winning TV, radio and print journalist, Corinne Podger, Reuters & BBC Certified Consultant, Australia, Dickens Olewe, Journalist, Kenya, Emanuel Karlsten, Media Consultant, Hans Peter Janisch, newspaper designer and consultant, Iryna Vidanava, independent online media consultant, Belarus, Jacqui Park, journalist, editor and media strategist, Jerusha Raath, Head of Brand Studio, 24.com, Juan Velasco, Founder and Creative Director of 5W Infographics, Michael Cooke, consultant and editor, Murdoch Davis, consultant and editor, Rob Montgomery, Mobile Journalism consultant, Lucie Lacava, Design Consultant, Steve Yelvington, Media Consulting and Training, Kuek Ser Kuang Keng, Award-winning digital journalist, Kuala Lumpur, Rakesh Dubuddu, Founder and CEO, Factly, Chhavi Sachdev. Storyteller: Podcast Producer, Editor, Aniruddha Pawade, Podcast Consultant, Gurman Bhatia, Independent Information Designer, Prem koman, Narrative & Storytelling consultant, Kavita Chandran, Thomson Reuters Foundation and Sambit Pal, Associate Professor, International School of Broadcasting and Journalism.

Meanwhile, 28 top health experts, renowned doctors and medical scientists from across India have appeared in Jagran New Media's COVID-specific series till now, answering dozens of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding COVID-19, vaccines and their side-effects, the second wave, Black Fungus, possible causes of deaths and measures of precaution for kids, women, middle-aged people and senior citizens.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma