Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday, without revealing if the sample of a COVID positive South African national is of Omicron strain or not, said that it is ‘different from the Delta variant’. The minister said that he remains in contact with the Union health ministry and the Indian Council for Medical Research once the strain type of COVID positive South African national is discovered.



“We have sent the sample to a central government laboratory and are waiting for the final information. We are taking every possible step to contain the spread of the new mutant strain. However, it is said to be spreading rapidly and I’m afraid we cannot stop it as India sees an influx of millions of people every day, being a large country. What we can do, however, is contain it,” the minister said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

Dr Sudhakar said that he has sought a detailed report on the Omicron variant. “We will get clear information on December 1 about how the Omicron behaves after the genomic sequencing. Accordingly, we will initiate all measures,” he added further.

Sudhakar said international travellers will be tested carefully and those tested positive will be hospitalised mandatorily. “We are tracking and closely watching all those who came from South Africa in the past 14 days. We have started tracing and testing their primary and secondary contacts since Saturday,” the minister said.

However, the Karnataka Health Minister, while referencing his interaction with doctors working in South Africa, said that he has been told that the new variant is not as dangerous as the Delta variant. The prevalence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 was seen most all over India during the second wave of the pandemic in April-May, earlier this year.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma