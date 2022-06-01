New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday hit headlines for his cryptic post related to his idea of 'starting something new' and sparked speculation of him joining politics. However, Ganguly has now quashed all rumour and revealed the real idea behind his post. Former Indian cricket skipper and current BCCI President have launched a new 'worldwide educational app' news agency ANI reported citing Ganguly's statement.

Earlier today, Ganguly's post created chaos and even started rumours that he has resigned from his BCCI Post. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah refuted the media reports on Wednesday that claimed Ganguly has stepped down as President of the apex cricketing body in India.

"I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people," tweets Sourav Ganguly. pic.twitter.com/SGxoPgmTNB — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary told ANI.

Rumours regarding Ganguly resigning from the president post surfaced when the former Indian captain said he was "planning to start something" to help a lot of people in a Twitter post, hinting toward a new "chapter of his life".

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," said the cricket board president.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," added Ganguly.

Meanwhile, speculations of Ganguly joining politics started when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a dinner at his residence on May 6 during the latter's two-day visit to West Bengal. However, once again Ganguly confirmed that he is not joining politics and that this post is related to his new educational app.

Posted By: Ashita Singh