New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, noting that his "medical report states that his hospitalisation is not needed at this time and therefore he should not remain in hospital".

While refusing to grant bail to the former Congress leader, the apex court further said that "Sajjan's appeal against the conviction in the case may be taken up for hearing after the court starts its physical hearing".

"Sorry. We are not inclined. Dismissed," said a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said, noting that "this is not a small case and the court cannot grant bail to Kumar".

During the hearing, Kumar argued that he should be granted an interim bail on health grounds as he has been in jail for 20 months and has lost nearly 16 kg weight and needs to recover from past ailments. The apex court, however, dismissed the former Congress leader's plea.

Meanwhile, Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who has been appearing for some of the riots victims, opposed the plea and said whatever treatment is needed Kumar is already being given the same at hospital.

Kumar is serving life imprisonment after the Delhi High Court had convicted him and others in the case on December 17, 2018.

The high court had reversed the acquittal of Kumar by the trial court in 2013 in the case related to the killings of five Sikhs in the Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

(With PTI inputs)

