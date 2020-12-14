The girl in her suicide note said that she took the drastic step because she was fed up after being harassed by three men.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: A 17-year-old girl who dreamt of joining the Indian Army strangulated herself to death at her home in Maharashtra’s Pandharpur town, police said on Sunday. The girl in her suicide note said that she took the drastic step because she was fed up after being harassed by three men.

The police reported that the girl was found hanging at her home on December 7. She also left a suicide note that was found three days after her death in one of her notebooks. In the note, she apologized to "Bharat Mata" and said sorry to her parents. In the note, she also named the three men who harassed her.

According to the PTI report, senior inspector Prashant Bhasme of Pandharpur rural police station stated that the note read, the girl dreamt of donning the Army uniform and tri-color badge but her dream could not become reality as she killed herself due to the constant teasing by three accused.

Bhasme added that the girl alleged that the three accused used to pass remarks at her, due to which she felt harassed and one of the accused also held her hand and had threatened her not speak about it."

She further accused that these three men were the reason behind her dream being destroyed and she apologized to her parents and nation for ending her life.

The Senior inspector further said that they have arrested all three persons under relevant sections of the IPC.

