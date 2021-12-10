New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to enhance the experience of passengers travelling by train, the Indian Railways will soon operate premium trains with 'train hostesses'. The women crew will be responsible for making necessary arrangements for passenger safety and comfort similar to what people get while they fly in an aircraft. The ‘train hostesses’ will be deployed in trains like Vande Bharat Express, the Gatimaan Express, and the Tejas Express.

According to IRCTC, the biggest reason for recruiting these women attendees is to promote women empowerment. These female crew will only work during the daytime, which means that they will not work in trains such as Rajdhani and Duronto since these trains have night journeys too. At present the Indian Railways is operating 12 Shatabdi, one Gatimaan, two Vande Bharat, and one Tejas Express

“This change is being made to provide better convenience during the journey. Female Crew Service will be provided in the trains as same as crew service in flights. Apart from this, the women crew will sort the complaints and problems of the passengers during the train journey,” an IRTC official as quoted by News18 said.

The women who will be appointed as ‘train hostesses’ will first be trained in the field of hospitality service, since they will take care of complaints of passengers, serve food, greet passengers onboard in these premium trains.

In another significant step introduced by the Railways recently to better passenger welfare, passengers travelling in these premium trains will be served freshly cooked food instead of packaged food. An order was passed in this regard, wherein it stated the matter has been examined and it has been decided to resume cooked food in trains.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen