New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to make travelling hassle-free, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working on a new system that will allow its passengers to pay their travel fare using their smartphones. Under this new system, which will be known as near-field communication (NFC), the smartphones of passengers will be used as metro cards.



Besides smartphones, passengers would also be able to pay for their journeys using their debit cards, credit cards, mobile QR codes and paper QR tickets.



The DMRC will also install automatic fare machines (AFC) machines at 44 metro stations during the 4th phase. In order to use the AFC system, commuters will have to bring their smartphones close to the gate so that they can make the entry.



The DMRC said this initiative will promote digitisation and will make travelling hassle-free for commuters.



Currently, this facility is available only in cities like Kochi and Nagpur, but passengers are only able to use debit or credit cards of some particular banks. However, DMRC passengers won't face this issue as its system will accept transactions from all banks through the RuPay portal.



"Presently the system has 32 fare zones. Due to the increase in the Metro network, it is necessary to upgrade the number of fare zones from 32 to 64 and upgrade the number of maximum stations in the system to 512," a DMRC spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Times of India.



"Currently, a commuter needs to pay an increased value while exiting, which could be for the price paid for the longest travel, a stay too long or no ticket. In this case, the commuter has to go to customer care and pay the supplement amount by cash, even if they have enough balance on their card", the spokesperson said. "The aim of this function is to make passengers able to use the card to pay the adjustment," the spokesperson added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen