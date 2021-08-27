New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will become the brand ambassador of the AAP government's 'Desh ka Mentor' programme. The actor met Kejriwal in the national capital where the announcement was made. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were also present at the moment.



The meeting between Sood and Kejriwal took place a day after the AAP supremo announced that his government will soon bring the "the most progressive" movie policy in the country to boost the entertainment sector.



What is the 'Desh ka Mentor' programme?



The 'Desh Ka Mentor' programme will help lakhs of students of government schools in Delhi to find a mentor who will help them unlock their potential. Through the help of the programme, students will be able to find answers to their career-related questions from the mentors who sign up to be a part of this initiative.



Mentors, who will be signed up under the 'Desh ka Mentor' programme, will have to spare 10 minutes every week to guide students and help them with their career goals.



"We have worked very hard to transform the Delhi government's schools. Now we want to make education a people's revolution. When young people across the country join our education revolution, no one will be able to stop India from becoming a global leader. We are delighted to have on board Sonu Sood who has inspired lakhs of youth across the country with his selfless services to the nation,” Kejriwal, as quoted by PTI, said.



Kejriwal also mentioned that this programme is India's largest mentoring programme which will consist of 3 lakh young professionals who will guide 10 lakh Delhi government school students towards their career objectives.



Soon lauds Kejriwal



Sonu Sood praised Kejriwal for the various welfare initiatives his government has taken. He also mentioned that Delhi has the ideal education model.



"High-quality education for all children, whether rich or poor, is the key to a brighter future for the country. We need to come together and do our share for nation-building. I urge the youth of India to become a part of Desh ka Mentor," Sood, as quoted by PTI, said.



The actor also urged the citizens of India to take a step forward to support children and give them the right guidance.



There were doubts that the actor may join the AAP party ahead of the Punjab assembly polls next year. However, while addressing the joint press conference, both actor and the politician said that "nothing political" was discussed in their meeting.



The 47-year-old actor has been widely praised for helping the migrant labourers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen