New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is in great trouble after BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) called actor 'habitual offender of illegal construction' in its affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

This comes after a bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan granted interim protection to the Sonu Sood's Juhu-based residential complex from getting demolished.

A few days ago, Dabangg actor filed a petition challenging the notice issues against the BMC in October 2020 and an order that was passed by a civil court in December 2020 dismissing his suit against the notice.

As per the affidavit filed by BMC, in the notice, they have alleged that the 47-year-old actor carried out structural changes in his 6-storey building named Shakti Sagar in suburban Juhu. They also alleged that he was converting the residential building into a commercial hotel.

The affidavit read, "The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department."

The affidavit further read that the actor was trying to protect an ex-facie illegal commercial hotel contrary to the sanctioned building plan.

It added that Sonu Sood had sought offence under baseless and unjustified allegations of malafide and harassment.

As per reports, earlier in September 2018, BMC raised the voice against the illegal construction at Shakti Sagar, however, Sonu Sood continued the construction work.

"Such is the audacity of the appellant that he once again started alterations and reconstructed the demolished portion. Therefore, the BMC once again took the action of demolition on February 14, 2020," the affidavit stated.

As per reports, Sonu Sood had no documents to claim that he or his wife Sonali Sood are the owners of Shakti Sagar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv