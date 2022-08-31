Sonia Gandhi's Mother Paola Maino Passes Away In Italy

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother, Paola Maino, passed on August 27 and her funeral was held on Tuesday.Sonia Gandhi had left last week to meet her mother along with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.This was part of her trip abroad for medical check-ups.

Congress General sceretary of communications, Jairam Ramesh, has tweeted the news of the death of Sonai Gandhi's mother.

Rahul and Priyanka have visited their grandmother several times in recent years. When Rahul Gandhi faced criticism for his frequent trips abroad in 2020, the party claimed he was in Italy to see "an ailing relative."

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday.

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 31, 2022

National President, Indian Youth Congress,Srinivas BV has also expressed grief. I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Mrs Paola Maino, Mother of Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on August 27, 2022, at her home in Italy. I offer my thoughts and prayers to her. May her soul rest in peace.

— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) August 31, 2022

Member of Parliament, Sivaganga, Kartik Chidambram has also expressed his condolences. My condolences to Mrs Sonia Gandhi & her family

@RahulGandhi@priyankagandhi,on the passing away of her beloved mother. My prayers are with you all.

— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Geholot also offered his condolences.

It's very saddening to know about the demise of Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji's mother Mrs. Paola Maino ji. My deepest condolences to Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji & all family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace.