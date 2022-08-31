Sonia Gandhi's Mother Paola Maino Passes Away In Italy

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saurday, said Jairam Ramesh.

By Shivam Shandilya
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 05:27 PM IST
Minute Read
Sonia Gandhi's Mother Paola Maino Passes Away In Italy
A file image of Sonia Gandhi. (ANI Photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother, Paola Maino, passed on August 27 and her funeral was held on Tuesday.Sonia Gandhi had left last week to meet her mother along with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.This was part of her trip abroad for medical check-ups.

Congress General sceretary of communications, Jairam Ramesh, has tweeted the news of the death of Sonai Gandhi's mother.

Rahul and Priyanka have visited their grandmother several times in recent years. When Rahul Gandhi faced criticism for his frequent trips abroad in 2020, the party claimed he was in Italy to see "an ailing relative." 

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.