Sonia Gandhi To Head Abroad For Medical Check-Ups; Rahul, Priyanka To Accompany Her

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will travel abroad on Wednesday for medical check-ups, said the grand old party in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany her. It also informed that Gandhi will visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi.

Gandhi, who met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, had recently tested positive for the novel COVID-19 infection.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups," Congress General Secretary in charge Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet. "Party MP Rahul Gandhi will address 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in Delhi on September 4."

The Gandhis' abroad visit comes ahead of the Congress' multiple rallies and press conferences as the party try to revive itself following a massive setback in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

The party has announced that it will hold a presser on August 29 for 'Dilli Chalo, Halla Bol' rally and then on September 5 for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. It wants to focus on the rally which is planned in Delhi and then the yatra which will be 3,500 km long.

The Congress, however, has deferred its proposed 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally scheduled for August 28 to September 4 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

"There will be 100 'padayatris' who will walk from start to finish. They will be 'Bharat Yatris'. Around 100 people will keep joining from the states through which this yatra is not passing, these people will be 'Atithi Yatras'. Around 100 yatris will be involved from the states through which the journey will pass, these will be 'Pradesh Yatris'. At a time, there will be 300 padayatris," party leader Digvijay Singh said.

"Do we as citizens of India not feel the need for it in view of increasing economic, social disparities, religious frenzy being spread, hatred being spread, each other's faith being questioned. Is there no need for uniting India?" Singh said.