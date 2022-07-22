Sonia Gandhi To Be Questioned By ED In National Herald Case On July 26

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 26. As per a fresh notice issued by Sonia Gandhi has to appear in the ED office on July 26 to join the probe in the National Herald case. Earlier, Gandhi was called on July 25.

They said she is now required to appear before the federal agency on Tuesday, and not on Monday (July 25).

The reason for the change of date could not be ascertained immediately.

Gandhi, 75, was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on Thursday.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress said on Thursday that allegations that Enforcement Directorate stopped questioning party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case as she requested to leave because she is suffering from COVID-19 are baseless.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Sonia Gandhi was questioned for two-three hours and was allowed to leave by ED officials as they didn't have anything else to ask.

"On this, the Congress president replied that they can ask her as many questions as they want," he said.

"The allegations that ED stopped investigation as Sonia Gandhi requested to leave because she is suffering from COVID-19 are baseless. The interrogation ended because ED didn't have anything to ask. Sonia Gandhi said, she'll be present at ED office whenever they want," he added.

Ramesh said that Sonia Gandhi told the officials that she is prepared to stay till 8-9 pm and did not make any request that questioning should be stopped.

ED had earlier questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the case for five days.

(With agency inputs)