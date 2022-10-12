Sonia Gandhi Supporting Me To Contest Congress Presidential Polls Is All Rumours: Mallikarjun Kharge

CONGRESS veteran leader and party's presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge who is in the race to become next party chief denied that party supremo Sonia Gandhi had offered his name and quashed rumours that he had the support of the party's interim president. Kharge said that Sonia Gandhi had never suggested his name for the party president position and called it a rumour.

"Sonia Gandhi suggesting my name for the president position is all a rumour, I have never said this. She has clearly stated that anyone from the Gandhi family will neither be a part of the election nor support any candidate," Kharge said on Tuesday, as per the news agency ANI.

Notably, the campaign for the position of Congress President pits Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge against one another. "Someone has spread this rumour to defame the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and me. She has clearly stated that she will not participate in the party elections nor will she come in support of any candidate," Kharge said.

Kharge added that the 9300 delegates chosen by the party's members to cast their votes for candidates and the one with the majority, would be elected. When referring to the delegates in Uttar Pradesh, he stated that there were "1250 voters" in total. "I am not here to see the chances for me, the candidates that have asked me to contest will be responsible for my victory," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Kharge stated that he is "fighting" the Congress Presidential polls because of the extremely “bad" status of the nation. Digvijaya Singh who was said to be one of the contenders in the presidential polls race pulled out from the race earlier and extended his support to Kharge.

The grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years as Gandhis decided not to run for the top post. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was October 8. Voting will take place on October 17 and the election results will be declared on October 19.