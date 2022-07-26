Sonia Gandhi Summoned Again By ED Tomorrow For 3rd Round Of Questioning In National Herald Case

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has been summoned again by ED for the third round of questioning on July 27th in the National Herald Case. On Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi appeared before ED for 2nd round of questioning in Delhi's office and left after 6 hours of grilling by ED officials. Congress continued its protests against the government and the Enforcement Directorate over the questioning, alleging that the central probe agencies are being misused by the central government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several party leaders was detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday at Vijay Chowk during MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the party chief.

Also, Delhi Police were seen grabbing Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV by the hair and forcing him into a vehicle during the protest.

"Around 50 MPs along with Rahul Gandhi were detained from the North fountain near Parliament. They are detained in Kingsway Camp," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi was taken to Parliament Street police station after being detained during a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk. Congress leaders are holding nationwide protests against the misuse of Central probe agencies against Opposition leaders.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the ED office in the national capital. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also arrived at the ED office.

The first round of questioning was conducted on July 21 when several Congress leaders were detained as the party put a show of strength by staging nationwide demonstrations in support of the party chief.

The ED had on June 1 summoned Sonia Gandhi to appear before its investigators on June 8 in the case for the first time in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald.

The agency had issued similar summons to Sonia Gandhi investigators on June 8 and then on June 21.

Sonia Gandhi could not appear for questioning after testing positive and being hospitalised for Covid-19. The Congress leader had developed a mild fever on June 1 evening and was found COVID-19 positive upon testing the next morning.

After her discharge from the hospital, she had asked for more time to appear before the agency. The ED wants to record Sonia Gandhi's statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Last month the ED also questioned Rahul Gandhi on several occasions in the case.