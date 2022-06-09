New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has sought a 3-week time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it for questioning in the National Herald Case and cited her illness for the delay. Sonia Gandhi, who is diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and is currently under isolation, was scheduled to appear before the ED on Wednesday in connection with the money laundering case.

Sonia Gandhi apprised the ED that she has yet not tested negative for the Coronavirus and her doctors have advised her to stay in isolation and take rest. Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID on June 2 and was supposed to appear before the ED on June 8 along with her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"She is improving but is still COVID positive and Doctors have instructed her to take rest. The medical reports of June 2 and June 7 have also been sent to the ED and three-week time has been sought while the leader is yet to get a reply on it and to get a fresh date for the appearance," ANI quoted a source close to the development as saying.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the ED on June 13. He was earlier summoned to Join the investigation on June 8 but he was out of the country and later he was given a fresh date of June 13 to join the probe in the National Herald Case.

The Congress is planning to put up a show of its strength when Rahul Gandhi will visit the ED office on June 13. As per news agency ANI, the party is planning a big event to show its strength and convey its political message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

"All the Members of Parliament have been asked to be present in the national capital on June 13, and they will also be marching towards the ED Office along with Rahul Gandhi", a senior Congress leader, as quoted by ANI, said.

The Congress party is alleging that it's a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation. ED's move followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL). While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL. The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.



(With ANI Inputs)

