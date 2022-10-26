Sonia Gandhi Says 'Change Is The Rule Of World' As She Passes Congress Baton To Mallikarjun Kharge

OUTGOING Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after the 80-year-old leader from Karnataka took charge as the party's president. After the significant leadership change in the Gandhis-led grand old party, Sonia Gandhi asserted that the change is the rule of the world and hoped that the Congress will overcome its problems.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to the newly elected president Mallikarjun Kharge. Change is the rule of the world... Congress had faced a lot of difficulties earlier as well. But I'm sure we will overcome the problems," Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi said during his address.

The senior leader Kharge formally took over as Congress president today in a ceremony where Sonia Gandhi passed the baton to the veteran leader. Kharge is the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years. On October 19, the 80-year-old leader defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in a historic election. Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest while his opponent Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on October 17.

Earlier in the day, before his oath-taking ceremony, Kharge visited Rajghat the national capital to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He also paid floral tributes to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal and Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van in the national capital.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also in the race for the presidential post but later he pulled his candidature following a fiasco in the party. The Chief Minister who is in Delhi said it was Rahul Gandhi's desire that for once non-Gandhi should become the president of the party. Gehlot in his big statement said Rahul Gandhi is the only one who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government.

Congress' top brass including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi among other leaders in the party attended the ceremony at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.