Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

FORMER Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday for a routine check-up. As per the sources, quoted by the news agency PTI, Sonia Gandhi was unwell since Tuesday. Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital, they said.

According to them, Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection. On Tuesday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey early morning today after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Priyanka Gandhi is likely to join the yatra at noon, party sources said.