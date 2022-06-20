Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Monday discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi where was being treated for post-Covid symptoms, said party leader Jairam Ramesh.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12, days after she tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home," party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Ramesh had said earlier said that Gandhi was admitted to the hospital after profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection.

She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15, he said.

"A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it, along with other post-Covid symptoms," he had said on Friday.

Gandhi, 75, was scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection. The agency has issued a fresh summons to her for an appearance before it on June 23.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul appeared before the ED on June 20 for the 4th day of questioning. The ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper even as large-scale protests were held in many cities by party workers.

Along with Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were earlier questioned in the case.

Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.

