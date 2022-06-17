New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress President Sonia Gandhi is being treated for a fungal infection detected in her respiratory tract and post-Covid symptoms, the party said on Friday.

In a statement, the Congress party further said that Sonia Gandhi continues to remain under close observation and treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 due to post-Covid issues. Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating.

She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued fresh summons to her to appear on June 23.

"Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 12 when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday (June 16) morning," Congress said.

"A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," it added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (June 16) night visited his mother Sonia at the hospital.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on June 13 visited their mother at the hospital.

Priyanka had been staying with her mother as Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the ED, news agency PTI reported.

The ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper even as large-scale protests were held in many cities by party workers.

Rahul Gandhi's next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday after the probe agency accepted his request to defer his questioning in the case from June 17 to June 20 owing to Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation.

The Congress MP wrote to the investigating officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday (June 17) as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was grilled for about 30 hours in three days by a three-member ED team where he was questioned and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta