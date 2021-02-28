Sonam Wangchuk is famous for his contribution to Ladakh. He has also made an ice stupa and has also established the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL).

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Sonam Wangchuk, the man behind the famous character 'Phunsukh Wangdu' from Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' has come up with a new innovation. The Ladakh-based engineer has now made a solar-powered military tent for the Indian Army that has high-tech features.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the information about the solar tent and wrote, "SOLAR HEATED MILITARY TENT for Indian Army at Galwan Valley +15 C at 10 pm now. Min outside last night was -14 C, Replaces tons of kerosene, pollution, and climate change. For 10 jawans, fully portable all parts weigh less than 30 Kgs."

SOLAR HEATED MILITARY TENT

for #indianarmy at #galwanvalley

+15 C at 10pm now.

Min outside last night was -14 C,

Replaces tons of kerosesne, pollution #climatechange

For 10 jawans, fully portable all parts weigh less than 30 Kgs. #MadeInIndia #MadeInLadakh #CarbonNeutral pic.twitter.com/iaGGIG5LG3 — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) February 19, 2021

What are the features of the solar-powered military tent?

There are several high-tech features in the solar-powered military tent, from lightweight to carbon-neutral, here are some of the features of this tent:

*This tent can sustain minimum temperatures. Wangchuk also mentioned that this tent has the potential to sustain minus 14 degree Celsius temperature too.

*The solar-powered tent is fully portable and its weight is less than 30 kilos.

*This tent can accommodate around ten people.

*The temperature of the tent can be increased or decreased by the insulation layers.

*The sleeping chamber of this tent has four layers of insulation.

The 55-year-old innovator in one of his tweets said, "It's not that the whole tent weighs less than 30 kgs, its... each part weighs below 30 Kgs when disassembled so they can be carried to mountain tops. In the ultralight aluminum version less than 20 kgs."

Earlier, in 2018, the innovator made a solar-heated mud hut project for the Indian Army. Sonam Wangchuk is famous for his contribution to Ladakh. He has also made an ice stupa and has also established the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL).

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma