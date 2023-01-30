Sonam Wangchuk Continues 'Fast' Despite Detention By UT Authorities; Here's Why He Is Protesting

Wangchuk is currently on his five-day fast that started on Thursday at Phyang, Leh, where the night temperature is minus 20 degrees Celsius.

By Ashita Singh
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 05:15 PM IST

Ladakh Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk (Image-@Wangchuk66/Twitter)

SONAM Wangchuk, the renowned engineer, educationist and reformer from Ladakh has claimed that he has been detained and placed under house arrest by the Union Territory administration for his 'climate fast'. He also alleged that the administration wants to "silence him" for the protest against the destruction of the region's ecology and unsustainable development.

He claimed that the Ladakh administration wanted him to sign a bond and promise not to participate in any public gatherings, for a month, over the recent developments in Leh.

Wangchuk taking to Twitter has shared a copy of the bond that he claimed was given to him to sign to ensure that he wouldn't make any statement or participate in public meetings for a month by the UT administration.
The news itself has made waves on social media and people are agitated.

However, the UT authorities have refuted claims of any detention and said he wanted to protest in Khardung La, permission for which was denied.

For the unversed, Wangchuk is currently on his five-day fast that started on Thursday at Phyang, Leh, where the night temperature is minus 20 degrees Celsius. But, why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting in such extreme conditions?

Wanchuk declared that he would hold a five-day hunger strike from 26 January to 30 January to emphasise his demands on protection for the Ladakh region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Currently, the Sixth Schedule is in effect in Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Let us tell you that, a few days ago, Wangchuk in a YouTube video said that 'All is not well in Ladakh' and argued that the melting of glaciers, an environmental catastrophe loomed large in the region and could be disastrous for India in the long run. Wangchuk also warned against mining and unplanned development in Ladakh.

He then asked PM, Modi, for Modi to grant Ladakh protection for its tribal and indigenous people under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He also appealed to the PM to confer with the people of Ladakh via Article 370 which now stands nullified.

