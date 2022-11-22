Sonali Phogat's Personal Assistant 'Forcibly' Drugged Her, CBI Tells Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused BJP leader Sonali Phogat's personal assistant of forcing her to take drugs before her death. The actor-turned-politician had died in Goa in August this year.

Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan is among the two accused in the CBI chargesheet of forcibly drugging and killing her. The other accused was Sukhwinder Singh. The two men had been arrested soon after her death.

The CBI on Monday filed a charge sheet against both the accused in a Goa court. The case was initially handled by the Goa police, before it was transferred to the CBI.