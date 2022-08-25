Sonali Phogat's Death: Teenage Daughter Claims BJP leader Was Murdered, Demands 'Justice'

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's daughter is seeking justice for her deceased mother, alleging her death as a planned conspiracy. Sonali, an Indian actress and politician, died in Goa from a suspected heart attack on Tuesday. While the Goa police has reported that she suffered a heart attack, her family members have been constantly claiming that it was a pre-planned murder.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, Sonali's 15-year-old daughter said, "My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment." The statement of the 15-year-old girl comes hours after Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint with the Anjuna Police in Goa claiming it a "pre-planned murder".

Meanwhile, Sonali’s brother Rinku Dhaka spoke to the media and said they were not going to give their consent to conduct her postmortem until an FIR is lodged against the accused by the police. He also said that the Goa Police is "very relaxed" about the politician's demise and is not cooperating with the deceased's family. "They have just kept the complaint, but have taken no legal action… If the investigation is not being done properly here, we will do a fresh post-mortem at AIIMS, either in Delhi or Jaipur.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant directed a “thorough investigation” into the matter. He added that preliminary reports from doctors and police reveal cardiac arrest to be the cause of Phogat's death.