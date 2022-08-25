Sonali Phogat's Death: Goa Police Registers Murder Case Against Two People After Family Alleges Foul Play

The Goa Police has registered a murder case against two people in connection with the death of BJP politician Sonali Phogat. The FIR was filed in response to the complaint made by the family of Phogat under section 302 of the IPCs. Earlier, according to a hospital official, an autopsy was performed at a state-run hospital on Thursday after receiving permission from Sonali Phogat's family, two days after she passed away in Goa.

However, Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka asserted on Wednesday that she had been murdered by two of her friends. According to him, the family won't consent to the postmortem unless the Goa Police file a First Information Report (FIR) against the two suspects.

The results haven't been made public yet.

As reported by the news agency PTI, on Thursday morning, Sonali phogat's nephew Mohinder phogat said that the family had given consent for the postmortem with a rider that the entire procedure be video-graphed.

"The police have told us that the FIR in connection with our complaint would be filed after conducting the postmortem," he said. Sonali Phogat's brother Dhaka has filed a complaint with the Goa Police, claiming that she was murdered by two of her associates. He alleged that a short while before her death, Sonali Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues, he added.

He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death. Three years ago, one of her aides sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her, Dhaka further alleged in the police complaint

On Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant stated that a thorough probe into Sonali Phogat's death was being carried out by the state police.

According to the opinions of the attending physicians and DGP Jaspal Singh, it appears as though she passed away from a heart attack.

Phogat was brought to the hospital at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday after reporting feeling uneasy on Monday night, according to Goa police, after which she was pronounced dead.