Sonali Phogat No More: BJP Leader's Sisters Hint At Foul Play, Demands CBI Investigation

Hours after the death of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, her family has hinted at foul play, saying they are not ready to accept that the actor-turned-politician died because of a heart attack. Her sisters, Raman and Rupesh, have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said that Sonali was "very fit" and had no medical issues.

"I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy is going on... later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up," Rupesh said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Phogat, 42, who found fame on TikTok, died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on Tuesday. She was declared "brought dead" at a hospital in Anjuna, the police said, adding that the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday. However, it said that there were no external injury marks on her body, adding that a case of unnatural death has been registered.

"Preliminary enquiry has revealed that she had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna. Today early morning she started feeling uneasiness at a hotel and was shifted to hospital wherein she was declared brought dead," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last Assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.

In 2016, Phogat made her acting debut with the TV show 'Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma'. She was also a part of the web series 'The Story Of Badmashgarh' in 2019.

She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following. In 2020, she made headlines for thrashing a Market Committee Official in Hisar. Several videos of the incident circulated on social media in which Phogat was seen slapping the individual identified as Sultan Singh.