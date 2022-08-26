Sonali Phogat's Last Rites Today In Hisar; 'Decision On CBI Probe After Cremation', Says Brother

Haryana BJP leader and social media star Sonali Phogat's last rites will take place in Hisar, Haryana today, nearly a week after her mysterious death in Goa. Her body was brought back to Delhi last night from Goa where her post-mortem was conducted. Initially, it was reported that Phogat died due to a heart attack, however, her family members alleged foul play and demanded a proper investigation.

Many Haryana BJP leaders are anticipated for her cremation today. Along with Sonali's body, her brothers Rinku and Aman Poonia arrived in Hisar late at night. The body was flown from Goa to Delhi and then driven from New Delhi to Hisar. "We are sure that it was a murder. We are satisfied with the probe done so far," Phogat's brother Rinku said today.

Haryana | Last rites of BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat to be performed today; visuals from her residence in Hisar pic.twitter.com/bjywdBRJ5T — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

He further said that the decision to request a CBI investigation into her death will be made after her last rites. Meanwhile, Rinku also dismissed the involvement of Haryana BJP leader Gopal Kanda in her death. "No, there is nothing like that," ANI quoted Rinku Dhaka as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, her brother Rinku had alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed during the conversation and complained about her two colleagues. Subsequently, the Goa Police yesterday registered a murder case against two of her close aides -- Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi -- and called them for questioning.

Sonali, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. While preliminary reports suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest, her family members suspect foul play. In a complaint submitted to the Goa Police, Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka claims that his sister was raped and killed by her personal helper Sudhir Sangwan and his companion Sukhwinder.

Meanwhile, the autopsy report of Sonali Phogat also came on Thursday which showed "multiple blunt injury" marks on her body, fuelling speculations that the BJP leader might have been murdered. Dr Sunil Shrikant Chimbolkar of the Forensic Science Department of GMCH in his report reserved his opinion on the cause of death.

"The cause of death due to the best of my knowledge and belief is reserved pending chemical analysis. Histopathology and serological reports of the tissues preserved," Shrikant said. "However there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," he added.

The autopsy was earlier scheduled on Wednesday, but Phogat's brother claimed she was murdered by two of her associates and the family would agree to autopsy only after an FIR was registered against them. On Thursday morning, Sonali Phogat's nephew Mohinder Phogat, as quoted by PTI, said that the family had consented to an autopsy on the condition that it would be video-graphed.