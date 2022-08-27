Sonali Phogat Given Meth By Accused: Goa Police

BJP leader Sonali Phogat was administered methamphetamine drugs by the accused at a restaurant in North Goa hours before her death, Goa Police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said left-overs from the drugs which were given to her at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna have been seized from the restaurant's washroom.

Police have so far arrested her personal assistant Sudhir Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of the Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

While Singh and Sagwan are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“The drugs given to her have been identified as methamphetamine,” Dalvi said.

They were supplied to Sagwan and Singh by Gaonkar who worked as a room boy at Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where Phogat and others were staying.

Two CCTV footages of BJP leader Sonali Phogat at a restaurant in North Goa hours before her death have surfaced on social media. The videos of the CCTV footages from Curlies restaurant at Anjuna are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Phogat can be seen dancing with one of the arrested accused Sudhir Sagwan. The BJP leader is seen sporting a tiara with LED lights on her head.

The video also shows Sagwan forcing her to drink water, which she instantly spits out.

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi had earlier told reporters that Sagwan had mixed some obnoxious substance in the water, which caused her death.

Another video shows Phogat being escorted out of the restaurant by the accused. In the footage, she is seen staggering and almost falling near the staircase on her way out of the restaurant.

