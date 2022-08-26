Sonali Phogat 'Forcefully' Drugged At Club, Both Accused Admit To Spiking Her Drink: Goa Police

In another major development in the mysterious death case of BJP leader Sonali Phogta, the Goa police have said that the social media star was drugged at a party by her two associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, on whom the Goa police have pressed murder charges a day earlier and arrested them following their confession today.

The Goa police, citing CCTV footage of a club where Phogat along with Sagwan and Singh were partying together, said that the video showed the two accused mixing obnoxious substance in her drink and forcing her to consume that drink.

"Both the accused were seen mixing some obnoxious chemical substance in the liquid which was fed to her at the party at a restaurant in Anjuna", said Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

"Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made her drink it", the IGP added.

"Both accused established in preliminary investigation & they've been arrested. Further investigation underway. Expert of FSL has been called. For further interrogation, accused will be sent with a team to various locations to get further evidence", Bishnoi said.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused who have been detained, had travelled to Goa along with Phogat on August 22. The incident of drugging happened at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa as per the accused's confession, the IGP said.

The shocking revelation came after the last rites of Sonali Phogat were held in her native town Hisar in Haryana. A large number of people, including several BJP leaders, turned up to pay their last respects to Phogat. Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta, the BJP MLA from Hisar, and another party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi were present.

Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara lit the funeral pyre as she and the other family members bade her a tearful farewell at the cremation ground in Rishi Nagar. Phogat, who started her career as a news anchor, later found fame on the video hosting platform TikTok and acted in a few movies. On Thursday evening, her body was brought to her farmhouse here from Goa to enable people to pay their tributes.

On August 23 morning, Phogat was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, where she was declared dead. Her husband, too, had died under mysterious circumstances a few years ago.

Though initially, it was assumed that she may have died due to a heart attack, a post-mortem report mentioned that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body, prompting the Goa Police to press charges of murder against two of her associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government will consider handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation if the Phogat family wanted so. On Friday, Kuldeep Bishnoi said he had spoken to the chief minister and urged him for a CBI inquiry.