Sonali Phogat, BJP Leader And Bigg Boss 14 Star, Dies Of Heart Attack

BJP Leader and actress Sonali Phogat on Monday night died after suffering a heart attack in Goa. The 41-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital. As per fresh reports, the post-mortem of her body will be conducted by the hospital.

BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar, on Sonali's death said, “I have learnt about the sad demise of Sonali Phogat. It is really sad news”.

The party’s district president in Hisar, Capt Bhupender also expressed grief and added, “She was with some of her associates in Goa. We heard about an hour ago that she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in the wee hours. Certain formalities are being completed there at Goa, after which her body shall be brought to Haryana”.

Sonali had contested the last assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She made her acting debut with the TV serial Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma in 2016. She then appeared in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti. She has been a part of several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos since then.

Sonali Phogat was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. She had entered as a wildcard contestant, after which she gained immense popularity. She was also seen in a web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh (2019).

Phogat was immensely popular for her Tik Tok videos. Sonali few hours before her death had posted a video on Instagram and also changed her profile pic. Check her last post here:

In December 2016, she lost her husband Sanjay Phogat. Her husband died at the age of 42 under mysterious circumstances in his farmhouse. She has a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat. The actress was born on September 21, 1979, in Bhuthan, a small village in Hisar.