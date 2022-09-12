Sonali Phogat Death Case: Home Ministry Orders CBI Probe Into BJP Leader's Alleged Murder

Home Ministry Recommends CBI probe in Sonali Phogat death case, reports news agency PTI quoting official.

By Shivam Shandilya
Mon, 12 Sep 2022 05:05 PM IST
Minute Read
File image of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. (ANI)

THE UNION Home Ministry ordered a CBI investigation into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat on Monday.
Phogat, 43, was discovered dead in Goa on the night of August 22-23.

The MHA's action came after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a CBI investigation (CBI).

According to an official familiar with the situation, "the home ministry asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to have the case investigated by the CBI," reports news agency PTI.

The CBI operates under the administrative supervision of the DoPT.

Phogat, a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa on the night of August 22-23, and her death is being investigated as a murder.


Earlier in the day, Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police had conducted a "tremendously thorough investigation" into the case and had uncovered some leads.

"But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI,” Sawant said.

The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two aides of Phogat, in connection with the case.The police have booked her two aides under the charge of murder.

 The deceased woman's family and the Haryana government had also made persistent demands in this regard.

Sonali Phogat, an actor-politician from Haryana, was discovered dead in Goa last month. Her family immediately accused her of foul play. Following her family's allegations, the Goa Police filed a murder case and arrested two of Phogat's associates.

Sonali Phogat, who rose to prominence through her TikTok videos, ran as a BJP candidate in the 2019 Haryana election but lost to then-Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). In 2020, she also appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss.

