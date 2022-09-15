Sonali Phogat Death: CBI Takes Over Probe Into BJP Leader's Murder

The murder case of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat has been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Goa Police on Thursday, sources were quoted by news agency ANI. According to a CBI senior official, an FIR has been registered into the case and a detailed probe has been ordered.

Back on Monday, the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant said that he will request Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding handing over the Phogat case to the CBI. The CBI investigation of the Phogat death case was recommended by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 12.

Earlier, CM Sawant in a statement to the media had said that on the request of Sonali Phogat's family members, especially that of her daughter, the state will request Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the probe to the CBI.

Apart from Sawant, Haryana's Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar had also said that the CBI will look into Sonali Phogat's death case if the family of the victim is not satisfied with the probe done by the Goa police.

Talking to media persons, Khattar said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they've stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI."

Teams of CBI accompanied by the CFSL experts landed in Goa in order to collect the document related to Phogat's case. The team also interacted with local police officials and doctors who had examined the former TV anchor after she was brought to the hospital.

The sources said viscera samples will give a definitive clue about the causes of Phogat's death.

Earlier, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat.

(With agency inputs)