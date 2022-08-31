Sonali Phogat Death: Goa Police In Haryana; Man Accused Of Stealing Documents From Her Farmhouse Nabbed

A team of Goa police reached Haryana on Wednesday to further probe the alleged murder of BJP leader and Social Media star Sonali Phogat, who, earlier this month, died in Goa under mysterious circumstances. The team first visited the Sadar police station in Hisar and will later visit the farmhouse of Phogat to collect evidence related to the case.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government has submitted a "confidential report" on the investigation into the case to the Haryana chief minister and director general of police. A team of Goa Police will record some statements in Haryana as part of the investigation, Sawant had said.

Meanwhile, in another development related to Phogat's alleged murder, the Hisar police on Wednesday arrested an accused who had allegedly disappeared with CCTV's DVR, laptop and other documents from Phogat's farmhouse. The police have also recovered the four DVRs, a laptop and a mobile phone. The Haryana Police had on Tuesday visited Phogat's farmhouse to probe a complaint of theft lodged by her family members.

Her family alleged that a laptop, digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras and some documents were stolen from the farmhouse recently, police had said. They claimed that Shivam, an aide of the BJP leader's associate Sudhir Sangwan, had taken these things from the farmhouse after the news of her death on August 23.

The family had also met Hisar's Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh on Tuesday and demanded a thorough probe into the matter. Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar, and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

While Phogat's family has raised suspicion of foul play in her death, her teenage daughter Yashodhara had Tuesday reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into the incident. The Goa Police have so far arrested five persons, including two of Phogat's associates -- Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Wasi -- in connection with the case.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij had on Monday said the state government has written to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of the BJP leader. The move came after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave an assurance to Phogat's family members who met him at his residence here on Saturday evening and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.





