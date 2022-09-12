Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Govt To Hand Over Murder Probe To CBI, Says CM Sawant

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday announced that the Goa government will hand over the probe into the alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader and social media star Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following the demand by people and her family members including her daughter. Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

In a statement, Sawant said that he will write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over the investigation to the CBI. "Goa Police have done a tremendously good investigation into the case and have also got some clues".

"But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI. I will personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry," Sawant said.

The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two of Phogat's aides, in connection with the case. The police have booked her two aides -- Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh -- on the charge of murder.