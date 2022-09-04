Sonali Phogat Death Case: Dissatisfied With Police Probe, Family To Approach Goa HC For CBI Probe

The family of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat has expressed dissatisfaction over the probe being carried out by the Goa Police into her death case and has approached the Goa High Court, demanding a probe into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Vikas Singh, Phogat's nephew and the family's advocate, has also written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit. He said the family will approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition by Friday if they are not satisfied with the answer of the top court.

"We have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India for a CBI inquiry, we are also waiting for the answer whatever comes from the Supreme Court. If we are not satisfied with that, will go to Goa High Court and file the writ petition by Friday," he told news agency ANI.

"Goa Police is not supporting us, I think political influence is also behind this, so now we will move Goa High Court," he said, expressing hopes that they will get a green signal for the CBI probe from the Goa High Court "which will clear everything".

Expressing dissatisfaction over the ongoing probe by the Goa Police, Singh said that they have no faith in the police investigation. The nephew also claimed that the Haryana BJP leader was taken to Goa "under the conspiracy and attempt to murder".

"She has been brutally murdered. She was forcibly given drugs that you can clearly see in the CCTV video. We have no faith in the Goa Police. They are not doing a proper investigation. I think Goa Police is also under pressure from the government, somewhere," he told ANI.

"Because if it had to investigate, it should have brought Sudhir Sangwan with him to Haryana so that it would be able to spot something and the investigation would have been done well. Without him what are they investigating?" he asked.

Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Last month, Phogat's family had made a similar appeal. The BJP leader's daughter Yashodhara Phogat had also met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had assured of a CBI investigation into the case.

Her family had also claimed that Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates, who now have been arrested by the police.

"I demand a CBI probe as I'm not satisfied with the current probe. No action is being taken. The accused have been kept in Goa, they have yet not revealed their motive (behind the murder), so what are the police doing," Yashodhara told ANI.

"It's about justice for my mother, we won't stand back until there is a CBI investigation. CM (of Haryana) said that CBI probe will happen but no action has been taken as of yet," she said.