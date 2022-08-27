Sonali Phogat Death Case: Club Owner, Drug Dealer Arrested By Goa Police

The Goa Police on Friday made two additional arrests, one of which included a club owner, in a new development in the Sonali Phogat death investigation. Drugs were also seized from the club.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 10:44 AM IST
Minute Read
Sonali Phogat (Credit-ANI)

The Goa Police detained two additional people on Friday in connection with the death of Haryana BJP politician Sonali Phogat, including a club owner and a drug dealer. There have now been four arrests made in connection with the death of the BJP leader Phogat. Earlier, her two associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhiwnder Singh was also arrested in connection with this case.

Sangwan and Singh allegedly forced Phogat to consume "some disgusting chemical" mixed with water while she was at the renowned Curlie's restaurant/nightclub on Anjuna beach on Monday, according to allegations presented by the police yesterday based on security camera footage and purported admissions.

Phogat was brought dead on August 23 from her hotel to St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa district.

On Friday, the police announced that Sangwan and Singh had been charged with murder for allegedly mixing an "obnoxious material" in water and forcing Phogat to consume it while out having fun at Curlies restaurant on the night between August 22 and 23.

According to a top police officer, "economic interest" may have been the driving force behind the alleged murder of Phogat.

Sonali, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. While preliminary reports suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest, her family members suspect foul play. In a complaint submitted to the Goa Police, Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka claimed that his sister was raped and killed by her personal helper Sudhir Sangwan and his companion Sukhwinder.

 

