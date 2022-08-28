Sonali Phogat Death Case: 1 More Drug Peddler Arrested; Goa CM Says 'Will Hand Over Probe To CBI If Needed'

The Goa Police has arrested one more drug peddler in connection with the death of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, said an official on Sunday. With this, five people have been arrested by the police in the case so far.

As per the officials, drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar was arrested on Saturday night from North Goa. He is accused of supplying drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in the police custody.

Gaonkar, the police said, had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied Phogat on her Goa trip. Sagwan and Singh had allegedly fed the drugs to Phogat, the police said.

As per officials, the Haryana BJP leader was administered methamphetamine and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom.

PHOGAT's FAMILY MEETS HARYANA CM

Phogat's family members, including daughter Yashodhara, on Saturday night met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her death. Khattar has assured all possible help to Phogat's family.

"The Chief Minister assured them that the Haryana government will write a letter to the Goa government about the CBI inquiry," a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told news agency IANS.

'IF NEEDED, WILL GIVE PROBE TO CBI'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that if required, the probe into the death of Phogat will be handed over to the CBI. His remark came after his Haryana counterpart and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar requested for the same.

"After all formalities today, if required, will give this case to CBI," he told news agency ANI. "Haryana CM spoke with me, requested thorough investigation. He wants CBI to take over after family members met him and asked for same. I don't have an issue with it. After all formalities today, if required, will give this case to CBI."