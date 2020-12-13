Somvati Amavasya 2020: The Haridwar District Administration has lifted the ban on the practice of taking the holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on December 14.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haridwar District Administration has lifted the ban on the practice of taking the holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on December 14.

Lakhs of devotees turn up at the Ganga Ghats every year for the ritual bath in the holy river on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. The ban had been imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to lift the ban on the ritual bath was taken by the administration on Saturday night, District officer C Ravi Shankar said, as quoted in a report by Dainik Jagran. Shankar, however, said that the administration will adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry to check the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry's guidelines had outlined that the local district, police, and municipal authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed. The Centre has given permission to the state government to take strict action against the people who are not following the basic coronavirus safety measures.

Last month, the administration had banned people from taking holy dip during Kartik Purnima celebrations as the district had witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases post Diwali.

Somvati Amavasya will be observed on December 14. The Tithi will begin at 12:44 AM on Monday and will end at 9:46 PM. On this day, the devotees wake up early in the morning and worship Lord Shiva after taking the holy dip. People are advised not to consume wheat, rice, lentils, tamasic foods such as garlic, onion, strong spices and meat etc on this day.

