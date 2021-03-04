Supreme Court on Thursday said that there should be "some screening of programs" that are shown on OTT platforms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the central government to submit regulations on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be "some screening of programs" that are shown on such platforms.

"Please submit the regulations on OTT platforms. We are of the view that there should be some screening of such programs. At times they are showing pornography too," Justice Bhushan said while batting for a "striking balance".

The top court reaction came while hearing a petition by Amazon India head Aparna Purohit against Allahabad High Court order over the 'Tandav' web series controversy.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Purohit, argued that around 10 cases have been filed against Amazon India head over Tandav.

Rohatgi stressed that the "movie can be viewed only by payment" while adding that the Allahabad High Court order was not based on the OTT regulations by the Centre.

"This lady is an employee Of Amazon. Now this lady, producer and actor is made an accused. Now company is not an accused. They are only publicity seekers filing cases all over India," he said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, argued that "filthy things with abuses" are being shown by some OTT platforms.

Earlier, a case was filed against Amazon Prime over the derogatory depiction of Hindu deities in Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Later, Purohit moved to the Allahabad High Court which dismissed her anticipatory bail application. "Such people make the revered figures of the religion of majority community source of earning money in a most brazen manner taking benefit of the liberal and tolerant tradition of the country," the court said in its order.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma