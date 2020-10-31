Addressing an event at Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as National Unity Day, Modi said that the Opposition indulged in petty politics when the attack happened.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Opposition over the Pulwama attack on Indian security forces last year, saying that when the entire country was mourning the death of its sons, some people were not part of that grief.

"Today when I was watching the parade of officers, an image emerged in my mind... this image was of Pulwama attack. The country can never forget that when India was mourning the death of its sons... some people were not a part of that grief. They were looking for selfish gain in the Pulwama attack," Modi said.

Addressing an event at Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as National Unity Day, the prime minister said that when the attack took place some people indulged in politics of selfishness and ego.

"In the past few days, news has emerged from the neighbouring country...The way they admitted to the attack in their parliament, it has revealed the true face (of those denying the attack). It has the new lows they touched for political interest. The politics after Pulwama is a huge example of that," he said.

On February 14, 2019, a Pakistani suicide bomber rammed a car full of explosives into a convoy of Indian paramilitary forces. In the attack, over 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred. Earlier this year, on the first anniversary of the attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed the BJP-led NDA government over the security lapses and asked who benefitted from the attack.

The Congress leader had also asked how the explosive came in India and what was the outcome of the inquiry of the attack. Pulwama attack had taken place weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, which were swept by the Narendra Modi-led BJP.

