Some People In Parliament Jealous Of India’s Economic Growth: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday in the Lok Sabha session said that “some people in Parliament are jealous” of the country's growing economy.

The minister said that, “India has the fastest-growing economy but opposition has a problem with it. Everyone should be proud of India's growth but some people take it as a joke.”

The statement by Union Finance minister came in response of question raised by Congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy, who asked whether the government has taken note of the fact that the Indian currency is “weakening day-by-day and has hit ₹83 per US dollar for the first time ever.”



The finance minister also lauded the RBI and said that “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has used foreign exchange reserves that it has to intervene in the market to make sure that the Dollar-Rupee fluctuation does not go too much.”

Sitharaman also praised the Indian economy in the parliament by calling it the fastest-growing economy.

Reddy in the session also took a swipe at the central government by quoting a 2013 statement by then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Today Rupee is in ICU. I do not know why Tamil people sent this person to Delhi,” citing Modi’s tweet that was a veiled attack on then finance minister P Chidambaram.

Meanwhile, for the lesser known, the Rupee in comparison to US Dollars has declined35 paise to 82.63.

Typically, the RBI from time to time intervenes in the markets through liquidity management, including through the selling of dollars, with a view to preventing a steep depreciation in the rupee.

Last week, World Bank too maintained that the Rupee fared relatively well in 2022 in comparison to other emerging market peers.



A senior World Bank economist Dhruv Sharma said last Tuesday, the day when it revised India's GDP forecast to 6.9 per cent from earlier 6.5 per cent, said: "The Rupee has depreciated just about 10 per cent over the course of this year. That might sound like a large number, but relative to many other emerging market peers, India hasn't fared that badly."